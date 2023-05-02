Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $29,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

