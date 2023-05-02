ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COP opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

