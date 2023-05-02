Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

