Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 26,939 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $7,114,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 377,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.