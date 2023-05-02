Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s current price.
ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.30.
Albemarle Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE:ALB opened at $177.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
