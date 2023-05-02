Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $469.79. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.