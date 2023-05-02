Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,290,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

