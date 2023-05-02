LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $83,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,230,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 212,608 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

