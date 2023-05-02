iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.37% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $112,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $282.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.17. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

