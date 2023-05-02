South Dakota Investment Council Sells 700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

