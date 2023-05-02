South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

