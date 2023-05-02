South Dakota Investment Council Buys 11,400 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

