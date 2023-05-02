South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 13,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

