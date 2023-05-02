American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

AEP opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

