South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,400 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

