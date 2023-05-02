FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,148,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,274,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,781,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $372.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

