FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.