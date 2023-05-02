Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

