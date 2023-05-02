Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $323.43 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.10.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

