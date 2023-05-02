Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $78,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Yum China by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 261,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 237,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

