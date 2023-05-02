Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 502,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.