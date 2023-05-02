Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,492,000 after buying an additional 406,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.58, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.