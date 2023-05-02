Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

