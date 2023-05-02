Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.44 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average is $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

