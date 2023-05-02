Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.31% of Bath & Body Works worth $30,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

