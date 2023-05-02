Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $63.03 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Booking worth $63,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,691.09 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,721.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,568.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2,262.83.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

