Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 174,575 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $72,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $58,447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $52,471,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

