ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.