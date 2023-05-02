Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

GWW opened at $695.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $671.04 and a 200 day moving average of $615.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

