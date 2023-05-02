Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.51 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

