Synovus Financial Corp Has $396,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $114.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,971 shares of company stock valued at $700,889 and have sold 34,117 shares valued at $2,673,865. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

