Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,449,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.15.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

