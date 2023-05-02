Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,481 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.