Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 363.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $327.42 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $345.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

