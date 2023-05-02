Hexcel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Hexcel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,457 shares of company stock worth $383,882 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

