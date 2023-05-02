Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $175,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,094,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 104,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $713 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

