Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $74,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.