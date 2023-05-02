Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.30.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 2.9 %

Datadog stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $124.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.