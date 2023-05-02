Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,627 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

