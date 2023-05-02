2,072 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.