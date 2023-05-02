Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $177.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.30.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.