Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

