Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $367.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.84 and a 200-day moving average of $348.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $386.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

