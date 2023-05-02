Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

