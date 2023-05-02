Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $51,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,679.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,722.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,516.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,469.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.