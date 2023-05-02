Edge Capital Group LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

