Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 7,117 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,782 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

