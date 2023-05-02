Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 615 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

