Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 1,704 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 148,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 156,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 151,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

