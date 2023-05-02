FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 6.3 %

PNC stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

